News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lehmann may be replaced with two coaches
Lehmann may be replaced with two coaches
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
'Absolutely gutted': Steve Smith breaks down

Warner arrives home to chaotic scenes

Scott Bailey and Darren Walton
AAP /

David Warner has arrived home in Sydney, breaking his silence on Australia's ball-tampering saga with an apology via social media before promising to talk more in coming days.

Emotional Lehmann announces resignation
1:02

Lehmann reveals moment that pushed him to quit
Smith breaks down
0:54

Smith breaks down
This was an isolated incident - Bancroft, Smith
0:40

This was an isolated incident - Bancroft, Smith
I lied - Bancroft
0:44

I lied - Bancroft
It was a failure of leadership - Smith
0:56

It was a failure of leadership - Smith
Lehmann won't resign
0:27

Lehmann won't resign
Smith will come back stronger - Lehmann
0:30

Smith will come back stronger - Lehmann
Lehmann worries for the three players
0:59

Lehmann worries for the three players
It's a shame and a tough lesson - Williamson
0:56

It's a shame and a tough lesson - Williamson
Cricket Australia have made a statement to World Cricket - Root
0:53

Cricket Australia have made a statement to World Cricket - Root
Proteas' sympathetic towards Aussies - Amla
0:44

Proteas' sympathetic towards Aussies - Amla
Lehmann fronts media
1:01

Lehmann fronts media
 

Comforted by his wife Candice and intent on getting his two young daughters to bed, Warner stopped briefly to talk to journalists upon his near-midnight arrival at Sydney airport on Thursday.

"As you can understand, it's been a tough and an emotional time for my wife and the kids," Warner said when asked if he'd heard about Darren Lehmann's decision to quit as Australian coach in the continuing fallout from the ball-tampering scandal.

"At this present time, you'll hear from me in a couple of days.

"At the moment, my priority is to get these kids in bed and rest up and let my mind be clear so I can think and talk to you in a couple of days."

WATCH: 'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down addressing parents' pain

GUT-WRENCHING: Lehmann reveals proudest moment as Aussie coach

REVEALED: The dressing room moment it all went wrong between Smith and Warner

Warner arrives at Sydney airport with his wife and kids. Pic: Getty

Earlier on Thursday, the disgraced opener issued a statement on social media while en route back from South Africa after being handed a 12-month ban alongside Steve Smith for his role in the scandal.

He took to Twitter to apologise after he was accused of being the instigator by Cricket Australia after its investigation.

"Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket," Warner wrote.

"I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it.

"I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans.

"Its (sic) a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy.

David Warner. Pic: AAP

"I need to take a deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisers. You will hear from me in a few days."

Warner has endured a difficult week since he plotted and instructed Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball with sandpaper on the third day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

The 31-year-old has been punished most severely by Cricket Australia, with the governing body having also dictated he can never be considered for a leadership position again.

There have also been questions over whether the explosive left-handed opener will play for Australia again, after reports of discontent from teammates during the investigation and in the wake of the incident.

According to CA's investigation, Warner also failed to "voluntarily report his knowledge of the plan after the match" - something neither Smith or Bancroft were accused of.

Warner on Thursday also lost another major sponsor, after sporting company ASICS dumped both he and Bancroft.

"The decisions and actions taken by David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are not something that ASICS tolerates and are contrary to the values the company stands for," the company said in a statement.

It comes after Warner was dropped by electronics company LG on Wednesday, and as Australia's home Test sponsor Magellan also terminated its sponsorship after the affair.

Back To Top