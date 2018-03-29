Sodhi a factor in second Test: Williamson

Kane Williamson is touting Ish Sodhi as a pivotal figure in the second Test against England after confirming the legspinner is the only change to New Zealand's team.

While England will leave their selection until as late as possible in Christchurch, the Black Caps have confirmed just one change for the Hagley Oval decider starting on Friday.

New Zealand need only draw to clinch the two-match series following their innings and 49-run triumph in Auckland.

However, Williamson was only talking about attack, including the potential impact of Sodhi, who will play his first Test for 18 months in place of an injured Todd Astle.

"We've seen here in the past that towards the end of the game, it can take a little bit of turn," Williamson said.

"And it does provide bounce so it's a great opportunity for Ish to come back."

Persistent light rain on Thursday gave the pitch a green hue, with both teams likely to want to bowl first.

There will be faint hopes of repeating something close to the destructive Kiwi day one display at Eden Park, when the tourists collapsed for 58.

England skipper Joe Root is still stung by that capitulation and is taking it personally that his team were unable to reverse the results from their Ashes battering earlier in the summer.

Root is taking it upon himself to show the required mettle, anxious that he ditch his inability to convert starts.

The world class batsman has passed 50 eight times in his last eight Tests but not once gone on to three figures.

"Very frustrated in terms of the results and how that side of things have gone in terms of my own game. That's been a constant battle," he said.

"It's not for lack of trying or wanting to make those massive contributions.

"That art of batting is to make those big hundreds and put your side into a strong position to win.

"It's continued to drive me forward and keep learning to get better."

Root wanted to see how allrounder Ben Stokes came through a late training session before settling on a starting team.

Stokes couldn't bowl at Eden Park. If that changes, England can afford to drop a seamer and either bring in paceman Mark Wood or even another batsman.

Spinner Moeen Ali's spot is in grave danger following a dreadful run of Test form.

Root says whatever the XI, they will be determined to end their long summer down under on a winning note.

"I think we've not done ourselves justice. We're a better side than we've actually performed throughout both tours," he said.

"We've played really good three-day cricket, which doesn't win you Test matches."