Aust cricket fallout overblown: Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wants decency to be afforded to the banned Australian cricketers returning home from South Africa in disgrace.

A day out from the second Test in Christchurch, Williamson and England skipper Joe Root fielded the vast majority of questions at a press conference about the fate of Australian counterpart Steve Smith and his team-mates David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Williamson described the bans for the trio of up to a year for ball-tampering during the third Test in Cape Town as "strong".

He said while players will have to cop their punishment, they shouldn't be treated as pariahs by the media and public.

Williamson says he has been in touch via text with Warner - a team-mate in the Indian Premier League - and stressed he isn't the villainous figure that is widely portrayed.

Because of that public image, Williamson believes the reaction to the incident has been overblown.

"He's not a bad person by any means. Through what's eventuated in recent times there's been a lot of emotion and energy pointed at certain players which has gone to extreme lengths," Williamson said.

"It will blow over in time but it's grown and grown and like I say he's not a bad guy.

"They will have to take the strong punishment and move on."

Root said Cricket Australia's hard line was a statement to the cricketing world.

He says a lot of cricket followers will have been shocked and put out by the Australian indiscretions.

The controversy hasn't necessarily forced he or his team to address how they play the game, Root said.

"I think we conduct ourselves pretty well on the field and you can see that throughout this series. The relationships throughout England and New Zealand have been good.

"It's the same with the majority of countries that we play against.

"But it's a reminder of how important it is that we continue to do that."