Weet-Bix cuts Smith, Magellan dumps sport

Sacked Australian captain Steve Smith is a Weet-Bix kid no longer, with cereal maker Sanitarium tearing up his sponsorship deal.

The company said Weet-Bix ambassadors represent brand values of trust and integrity.

"Based on the ball tampering incident and the findings of Cricket Australia's investigation, we are unable to continue our relationship with Steve Smith," Sanitarium Australia general manager Todd Saunders said in a statement.

Magellan earlier on Thursday announced it would end its Test naming rights deal with Cricket Australia over the incident which was "so inconsistent with our values".

Neither the investment firm nor CA said how much the deal was worth when they announced it in August last year.

But Magellan's annual report released the same month said its marketing expenses that would increase by between $8 million and $8.5 million in 2018 largely due to the Test sponsorship.

Magellan, which only spent $3 million on marketing in 2017, said at the time that "time would tell" whether the sponsorship would prove the right move.

CA's agreement with XXXX beer is safe though its producer Lion said it was disappointed with what happened in South Africa.

Another major blow to James Sutherland and Cricket Australia. Pic: Getty

In another blow to Smith later on Thursday, Commonwealth Bank dropped the former captain from his role as ambassador.

"While appreciating the work Steve Smith has done in partnership with us to support cricket for all Australians, in light of recent circumstances we have concluded our current arrangement with Steve as a sporting ambassador," the lender said in a statement.

Meanwhile, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft's sponsorships with athletics company ASICS were scrapped on Thursday, following the lead of LG, who ended its partnership with David Warner on Wednesday.

"(The players' actions) are not something that ASICS tolerates and are contrary to the values the company stands for," it said in a statement on Thursday.

Another Warner sponsor, Toyota, said it was working with the opening batsman's management "in a respectful manner" and is conscious of his health and well-being.

Warner and Smith have also been dropped by their Indian Premier League teams.


