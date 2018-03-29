The moment ball tampering plot was cooked up

The exact involvement of Steve Smith and David Warner in the ball-tampering saga has been revealed.

Numerous reports reveal that it was Smith's inability to control his fiery deputy that eventually led to the calamitous affair.

Their fractious relationship was evident in the moment that Smith refused to confront Warner over his scheme to use sandpaper on the ball during the third Test at Newlands.

Jim Maxwell from ABC Grandstand said Smith was "stupid enough" to trust Warner upon learning of his idea.

“He (Warner) was the instigator,” Maxwell told ABC Radio.

“He was sitting in the dressing room with Bancroft and they came up with this ruse. As I understand it, Steve looked over to them and said, ‘What are you blokes up to? Oh, I don’t want to know’.

"He went out onto the field and he probably should have been more vigilant, as I said.”

That report was backed up by a source who told AFP that Smith was sidetracked when he spoke with Warner and Cameron Bancroft in the dressing room.

"He (Warner) spoke with Cameron (Bancroft) in the change room while Smith was otherwise engaged, seemingly with a lot on his mind," a Cricket Australia source told AFP.

"I believe Smith knew something was going on, but did not try to find out exactly what."

CA's findings reveal Warner was charged with the "development of a plan" and "instruction to ... (and) provision of advice to a junior player" on carrying out ball tampering, among other indiscretions.

Meanwhile, Smith was found to have had knowledge of Warner's plot, failed to consider preventing his vice-captain, directed Bancroft to hide the sandpaper, lied to match officials and the public.

It appears Smith's relationship with Warner had reached a dangerous point, at which the aggressive opener considered himself above his captain.

Maxwell said Smith could no longer control Warner.

“There’s been a bit of a history here with Warner and Smith with Warner coveting the captaincy and getting some boy scout honours recently in the T20 (series) in New Zealand and now it’s sort of blown up over a period of some incidents here because Warner, as far as I can see, has lost the plot and that’s why we got what we got,” Maxwell said.

“I worry about Steve Smith’s mental state because he’s been called everything under the sun as a result of what Warner has really perpetrated here and unfortunately for Steve he was stupid enough, I suppose, to fall in with what was going on without being more vigilant and stopping it before it started.”

For many in the game, Warner's involvement as the instigator of the lunchtime plot is hardly a surprise.

"David Warner is a hard man to keep quiet. If his bat isn't doing the talking his mouth probably is, and either way you can expect an assertive approach," is how respected website cricinfo opens its biography of the opening batsman.

In June 2013, Warner was suspended and fined for punching England's Joe Root in a Birmingham bar on the eve of the Ashes.

"I'm extremely remorseful. I have let my team-mates, Cricket Australia, the fans, myself and my family down," said Warner at the time.

Two months earlier, he was similarly contrite after an ugly Twitter spat with two Australian journalists.

"I could have chosen my words better and I apologise for any offence that my language may have caused," wrote Warner.

But his trademark combative nature never dimmed.

