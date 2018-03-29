Warne, Tendulkar react to players' bans

CRICKET'S BIG NAMES REACT TO THE BALL TAMPERING TRIO'S HUGE BANS

"They have made a grave mistake but they are not bad people." - Australian coach Darren Lehmann

"It obviously gives every team in the world a reality check. It allows you to ask yourself again, 'what type of cricket do you want to play?'" - South African batsman Hashim Amla

"They're going to be called cheats for the rest of their lives ... we have to be gentle on them." - former Australian captain Michael Clarke

"12 months! Wow, the Aussies win again. 'Our punishments are more righteous than yours.'" - former South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher

"There is no way you can condone it ... but the jump to hysteria is something that has elevated the offence beyond what they actually did." - Australia's leading wicket-taker Shane Warne

"Whatever has happened is unfortunate but the right decision has been taken to uphold the integrity of the game. Winning is important but the way you win is more important." - Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar

"Goodbye David." - England batter Jonathan Trott, before adding a waving emoji for his Australian foe.

"Steve Smith ... needed punishing but I think this is too harsh. Bancroft who I don't know was led astray but deserved punishing but again too harshly (in my opinion). The other guy I really don't care about." - former England captain Michael Vaughan.

"Spot on." - Adelaide Strikers coach Jason Gillespie, responding to a tweet calling his former teammate Lehmann an "old school guy who knows right from wrong".

"I think people want to use their own words but certainly cheating is one of those that would be appropriate." - Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland, who dodged using the word cheating before the bans were announced

"If they'd only given six months and they'd played in the Australian summer, the booing and crowd reaction would have been so bad and it would have been very hard for the players." - former Australian captain Ian Chappell, on Cricinfo