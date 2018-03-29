Williamson proud of Black Caps culture

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson takes pride at his team's culture being held up as one to aspire to by Australian coach Darren Lehmann.

A beleaguered Lehmann says his side needs to look to New Zealand as they bid to repair their tattered image following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Skipper Steve Smith and David Warner, sacked as captain and vice-captain respectively, have been banned for 12 months, while opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months after they admitted sandpaper was used on the ball during a Test.

The incident has topped a bad-tempered series where the Australians have been criticised for sledging, boorish behaviour and arrogance, which contrasted with the generally accepted spirit of the game.

An emotional and apologetic Lehmann, cleared of any wrongdoing by a Cricket Australia investigation, told reporters the team would need to improve their behaviour.

"We need to change how we play. Previously we butted heads but that's not the way to play going forward. I need to change," he said.

"If we take a leaf out of someone like New Zealand... we push the boundaries on the ground, so we need to make sure we are respecting the game and its traditions."

Lehmann's thoughts echo those of former England captain Michael Vaughan, who believes New Zealand represent a behavioural benchmark.

New Zealand began to alter their approach four years ago under former skipper Brendon McCullum.

McCullum felt the national team had lost touch with the public, engaged too readily in on-field stoushes and were loose with the spirit of the game.

Williamson believes it is no coincidence their results have improved significantly since.

"It's been a part of our environment for some time and we want to maintain that," he said.

"We believe that suits us as people and we want to commit to that, play as hard as we can on the park but at the end of the day the game finishes and you are still people.

"That's what we like to hang our hat on, but we certainly don't point fingers. Everyone makes mistakes at times and you do need to learn from them and move on."

Williamson was reluctant to comment on the Australian team culture as his knowledge was limited but he is sure they can continue to be world-beaters.

"However they conduct themselves they'll win a lot of cricket games," he said.

"I suppose there's some decisions for them to make and adjustments they are looking to make.

"It can be hard to judge because it's not always tangible, but it is so important - the team environment and culture."

England captain Joe Root had experienced Test series against both trans-Tasman nations this summer and said there were obvious differences.

"In terms of atmosphere on the field, there might not be as much said, verbally (in New Zealand)," Root said.

"When you play against New Zealand, you still get a sense that they're playing good hard cricket.

"I'm not saying that Australia don't bring that to the table, but there is a different atmosphere."