Worcestershire sign Guptill for T20s

NZ Newswire /

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill will play half a season for Worcestershire in the English Twenty20 Blast.

Guptill will be available for the Rapids' first eight matches before former Australian batsman Callum Ferguson takes over for the final six games.

Worcestershire head coach Kevin Sharp says he is delighted to snare the signature of Guptill, who is a regular performer in Twenty20 domestic leagues.

"Martin is a world-class player. With Martin and (Australian) Travis Head and the rest of our batting line-up, it will be quite a scary prospect for some opposition sides to think what might happen."

Guptill will also be available for two county championship fixtures.

