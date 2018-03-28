'What the f*** is going on?!': Lehmann cleared in tampering saga

James Sutherland has confirmed Cricket Australia is satisfied Darren Lehmann played no part in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, with the coach safe for the remainder of his contract.

CA revealed its findings on Wednesday night, banning Steve Smith and David Warner for 12 months and Cameron Bancroft for nine months.

The investigators found Warner was responsible for hatching the plot to tamper with the ball as well as instructing and teaching Bancroft how to enact the plan.

It was also revealed that the object used by Bancroft was sandpaper, contradicting his original statement that it was a piece of yellow tape.

The situation unravelled during the third Test over the weekend when TV cameras caught Bancroft pulling an item out of his pocket to scuff the ball.

Lehmann and 12th man Peter Handscomb were captured speaking on walkie talkies before the umpires intervened, sparking fears the coach was involved amid long-term concerns over the team's behaviour.

But in a press conference following CA's announcement of its findings, Sutherland has now revealed Lehmann's role in the saga -- and what he said to Handscomb.

"Darren Lehmann's the coach," the CA chief confirmed.

"Darren Lehmann was not in any way involved in the incident. (Lead investigator) Iain Roy has satisfied himself on that. And he (Lehmann) continues as coach under his contract.

"It's been verified by others that on the walkie-talkie ... he radioed down and said 'what the f*** is going on!?' He said to Handscomb, 'find out what the f*** is going on'.

"Through Iain's investigations, (that was) found to be the fact. I want to make that point very clearly that Darren made those comments and Iain was certainly satisfied that Darren wasn't involved and didn't know anything of the plan."

Lehmann confirmed late last year that he would leave the post when his deal expires after the 2019 Ashes series next year.

Warner is unlikely to play for Australia again, while Smith could return as a batsman for next year's Cricket World Cup in England beginning in May.

Lehmann will begin moving past the controversial week when he leads a makeshift team captained by wicketkeeper Tim Paine in the fourth Test beginning on Friday.