Aust in deep until truth comes out: Clarke

PLAYERS AND OFFICIALS BAY FOR MORE BLOOD AMID AUSTRALIAN CRICKET'S BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL

CRICKET AUSTRALIA

"The feeling from Iain (Cricket Australia head of integrity Iain Roy) from his review is that it's an isolated incident. I certainly hope it's an isolated incident." - CA chief executive James Sutherland.

PLAYERS' UNION

"The players are remorseful for the mistakes they have made. They regret how their actions have represented themselves, teammates, cricket and their country." - Australian Cricketers' Association chief executive Alistair Nicholson.

FORMER AUSTRALIA PLAYERS

"This is a train wreck. This was pre-planned cheating." - former fast bowler and Adelaide Strikers coach Jason Gillespie wrote in the Guardian.

"I'm deeply troubled by the events in Cape Town." - former Test captain Steve Waugh.

"To(o) many reputations on the line for the full story not to come out. Cape Town change room is a very small place! The truth, The full story, Accountability and Leadership- until the public get this Australian cricket is in deep s***!" - 2015 World Cup winning captain Michael Clarke.

INTERNATIONAL CRICKET COUNCIL

"The game needs to have a hard look at itself. In recent weeks we have seen incidents of ugly sledging, send-offs, dissent against umpires' decisions, a walk-off, ball-tampering and some ordinary off-field behaviour." - ICC chief executive David Richardson.

FORMER OFFICIALS

"The person who should hang his head in shame is no one greater than James Sutherland. Sad but the snake on top needs to go." - Indian Premier League founder Lalit Modi, who was suspended from cricket for life for misconduct.

FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAINS

"Only 3 people knew.... #MyArse" - Michael Vaughan.

"Lehmann never knew (followed by 100 crying tears of joy emojis and 12 lying face emojis)" - Kevin Pietersen.