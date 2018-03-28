News

'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over ball-tampering saga

ACA president takes veiled swipe at Cricket Australia

Michael Ramsey
AAP /

Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) president Greg Dyer has taken a veiled swipe at Cricket Australia (CA), saying the governing body must also be held accountable for the team's culture.

0329_1800_qld_Smith Breaksdown
0:58

Smith breaks down discussing hurt caused by scandal
0329_1800_syd_bancroft
5:55

Bancroft holds back tears in emotional presser
0329_1600_nat_cricket
0:43

Reaction to ball tampering scandal 'excessive': Warne
0329_1600_nat_Smith
3:18

Steve Smith on the way home
0329_1130_nat_cricketstevesmith
0:39

Tampering trio slapped with severe sanctions
0329_1130_nat_cricketnews
3:12

Darren Lehmann concerned for players over cricket scandal
'I worry about the three players immensely'
0:36

'I worry about the three players immensely'
Steve Smith booed as he leaves South Africa
0:32

Steve Smith ruthlessly booed as he leaves South Africa
Darren Lehmann breaks his silence on ball tampering scandal
1:31

Darren Lehmann issues emotional apology
0329_0500_nat_cricketaussiewomen
0:40

Record defeat for Aussie women's cricket
0329_0500_nat_cricketsport
0:37

Cricket Australia enforces bans on ball tamperers

Lehmann breaks silence, cricket cheats banned
 

As the fallout from Australian cricket's explosive cheating scandal continues, CA has committed to setting up an independent review into "the conduct and culture" of the men's teams.

Full details are yet to be revealed but it will be undertaken by an expert panel that will report to the CA board.

The aggressive behaviour of the Australian team has long been a concern with coach Darren Lehmann accused of allowing a ruthless team mentality to go largely unchecked.

CA chief James Sutherland has confirmed Lehmann will remain in his job but Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft face lengthy bans over the ball-tampering incident in Cape Town.

The roles of Sutherland and Cricket Australia have come into question. Pic: Getty

It remains unclear whether there will also be implications for Sutherland and high performance manager Pat Howard, who is leading an investigation into the incident along with integrity chief Iain Roy.

The players' union has called for the review of the team's culture to extend to the top of the chain.

"This assessment must include all contributing parties to this culture; players, coaches and administrators, programs and systems, behaviours and accountabilities," Dyer said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Australia's core values of respect, integrity and fairness must be brought to bear on the game of cricket through such a process.

"The ACA offers its full endeavours to an independent cultural examination, diagnosis and ultimately remedy which must occur in the days, weeks, months and years ahead."

Relations between CA and the ACA remain tense after last year's ugly pay dispute.

Months of acrimonious negotiations finally ended in August last year when CA and the ACA agreed to a major new deal, but not before threats from both sides including talk of an Ashes boycott by players.

Nicholson said "very serious mistakes, contrary to the spirit of cricket" had been made in Cape Town.

"The players are remorseful for the mistakes they have made," he said.

"And they regret how their actions have represented themselves, teammates, cricket and their country."

The ACA is providing players with legal and welfare support.

