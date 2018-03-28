Sodhi grabs chance but feels for Astle

Ish Sodhi says Todd Astle's injury is "quite heartbreaking" even though it has resulted in his own promotion to face England.

Astle was ruled out of the second and final Test at his Hagley Oval home venue starting on Friday with a side strain.

It is a rotten stroke of luck for the 31-year-old, who took 3-39 on the final day of the first Test at Eden Park which the hosts won by an innings and 49 runs.

Coach Mike Hesson says Astle deserved better after an influential performance in his third Test in six years.

"Through some incredibly hard work, Todd's already overcome some injuries this summer, so for this to happen now is a cruel blow," Hesson said.

Fellow-legspinner Sodhi is coming off a rich vein of form in the Plunket Shield, having taken match figures of 12-62 for Northern Districts in this week's win over Wellington.

He claimed seven wickets in one innings in his previous first class match.

However, he couldn't help but offer sympathy for late bloomer Astle.

"To be part of it is really exciting but also I feel sorry for Toddy," Sodhi said.

"He's worked really hard and he's performed really well in that last game so it's quite heartbreaking in that sense as well."

The 26-year-old planned to speak with Astle on Thursday to discuss tactics against each of the English batsmen.

Primarily used in limited overs internationals, the most recent of Sodhi's 14 Tests was 18 months ago in India.

He has taken 38 scalps at a modest 46.6 in Tests.

Sodhi says Astle's performance has provided a psychological boost, along with his own form both at domestic level and in the one-day international series loss to England.

He took 10 scalps in the five ODIs and noted the tourists' aggressive methods continued into the Test arena.

"That's the nature of international cricket now, the batters come a lot harder at you than in the past," he said.

"The way they put pressure on you is by playing shots. That offers you opportunities as well."