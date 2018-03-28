Bayliss 'embarrassed' by Australia ball tampering

Trevor Bayliss conceded to being "embarrassed" by Australia's ball-tampering antics and feels rivals had been waiting for his compatriots to "stuff up".

Cameron Bancroft admitted attempting to alter the condition of the ball by using tape during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands.

Cricket Australia (CA) announced that captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Bancroft will fly home on Wednesday after concluding they were the only ones with prior knowledge of a plan to break the rules.

Darren Lehmann will stay on as head coach as the tourists prepare for the fourth Test, but CA chief executive James Sutherland said Smith, Warner and Bancroft face "significant" sanctions in the next 24 hours.

England head coach Bayliss expressed his disappointment over an incident which has rocked the sport.

"As an Australian, I'm embarrassed. Steve is a lovely young bloke who has made a terrible mistake and I'm sure Cricket Australia will work out the course of action required," said Bayliss.

"It's nothing to do with us but it will be interesting to see what they come up with."

Bayliss is not surprised to see the reaction to what occurred in Cape Town.

"I think a lot of what they're copping at the moment comes from the way they have played their game," added Bayliss.

"It's almost like teams and people around the world have been waiting for them to stuff up so they can lay the boot in. I don't think you can say when any culture has changed.

"It's one of those things that continually, over a period of time, builds and builds and unfortunately on this occasion it's gone too far."