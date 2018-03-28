News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Cheats sent home, Lehmann cleared over ball tampering
Culture review must include CA suits: ACA
ACA president takes veiled swipe at Cricket Australia

CA boss Sutherland refuses to utter the 'c-word'

Rob Forsaith
AAP /

Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive James Sutherland is not a fan of the c-word.

James Sutherland defends Darren Lehmann
0:55

James Sutherland reveals Darren Lehmann's moment of realisation
0328_1800_wa_cricket
2:51

Punishments handed down in ball tampering scandal
0328_1800_qld_cricket
0:44

Smith, Warner and Bancroft receive bans
0328_1600_nat_cricket
4:51

David Warner dumped by major sponsor
Bancroft pockets sugar during fifth Ashes Test
0:24

Bancroft pockets mysterious substance during fifth Ashes Test
0328_0500_nat_cricketINTERVIEW
5:21

Three players let go over ball tampering affair
0328_0500_nat_cricket
4:43

Smith, Warner and Bancroft blamed for ball tampering
0327_1800_nsw_cricket
4:19

Australian cricket turmoil continues to gather pace
0327_1600_nat_cricketcoach
2:09

Darren Lehmann reportedly set to step down
0327_1130_nat_cricket
0:36

Steve Smith and David Warner's careers in doubt
0327_1130_nat_cricket
2:08

Darren Lehmann to resign over ball tampering scandal
0327_0500_nat_CricketTMS
5:07

Coach Darren Lehmann 'to resign' over cricketing scandal
 

Sutherland was repeatedly pressed on whether Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft cheated in the third Test.

Nine times the word "cheat", "cheating" or "cheated" came up in the bevy of questions fired at Sutherland in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning (AEDT).

It kicked off when Sutherland was asked if he considers the ball-tampering incident to be cheating.

Sutherland could have a future in politics the way he dodged the questions. Pic: AAP

Sutherland - angry, disappointed, unhappy and exhausted after crossing the Indian Ocean to deal with the most momentous scandal he has had to mop up - wouldn't bite.

"This is not in the laws of the game. It's not in the spirit of the game, and again I am angry and disappointed," Sutherland replied, when the topic was first raised.

The journalist was undeterred, sending down a near-identical delivery.

Sutherland shouldered arms, again.

"It's not a good day for Australian cricket," he replied.

It was a topic that several reporters - from Australia, England and South Africa - all revisited.

CA's head of communications Tim Whittaker eventually asked journalists to move on, noting Sutherland had answered the question.

Order was finally restored and the press conference continued, but not before a brief clamour.

There are two schools of thought about why Sutherland refused to use the word cheat.

Firstly, is the damage to one's reputation that comes from having such a frank admission beamed into the living rooms of millions of Australians.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has already called on CA to make "a statement to the rest of the world", while other CA sponsors are also taking plenty of interest in the scandal.

TV networks, currently negotiating a new rights deal, are also keen to find out what CA is doing to improve the image of its team.

And secondly, the other possibility Sutherland held his tongue is because of CA's disciplinary system that governs how players are punished, not wanting to prejudice any potential hearings.

CA will only conduct a formal hearing if Smith, Warner or Bancroft appeal and are unwilling to accept their charge.

Back To Top