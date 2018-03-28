The one word Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland refused to say

THE ONE WORD MISSING FROM JAMES SUTHERLAND'S VOCABULARY

The transcript of Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland refusing to use the word cheat at the ball-tampering press conference in Johannesburg.

--

Reporter: James there is one word you haven't mentioned. Did they cheat in your eyes? Is this cheating?

James Sutherland: This is not in the laws of the game, it's not in the spirit of the game, and again.

Reporter (interrupting): Is it cheating though?

JS: I am angry and disappointed.

Reporter: Is it cheating?

JS: It's not a good day for Australian cricket.

--

OTHER QUESTIONS FOLLOW BEFORE THE TOPIC IS RAISED AGAIN

Reporter: James, I noticed you wouldn't use the cheating word. But if it wasn't cheating, what was it? And have these guys apologised to their teammates as well?

JS: I don't know about the second part of your question, but clearly we are not at all comfortable with what has taken place. We have conducted an investigation, we have made reports and sanctions will be issued tomorrow and they'll be significant. And that will reflect the gravity of the situation.

Reporter: James, sorry to press you on this. We've come an awful long way to try and give us clarity on this and you've conducted interviews (with players). Can you not just give us a yes or no answer, is this cheating?

JS: This is not in the laws of the game, it's not in the spirit of the game.

Reporter: Ugh.

--

OTHER QUESTIONS FOLLOW BEFORE THE TOPIC IS RAISED AGAIN

Reporter: I just want to pin you down on this one James. You said they've broken the laws of the game, they've broken the spirit of the game. You haven't mentioned the word cheating.

Cricket Australia official: Sorry, James has answered this question.

Reporter: No,no,no,no. They've broken the rules. Is it cheating?

CA official: He's answered the question.

Reporter: No he hasn't. He hasn't.

CA official: He's answered the question three times, we're moving on.

Reporter: He hasn't answered it!