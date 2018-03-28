News

CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Boult scales Test bowler world rankings

NZ Newswire /

Trent Boult's pink ball heroics have lifted him five places to seventh on the world Test bowler rankings, one spot ahead of team-mate Neil Wagner.

Left-arm seamer Boult took match figures of 9-99 across the first Test against England in Auckland, including a destructive spell on the opening morning which set the platform for a thumping win.

Boult is ranked fifth on the one-day international list.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson also climbed on the batting list, leap-frogging English counterpart Joe Root to third.

Williamson scored 102 in New Zealand's only innings at Eden Park, propelling him past Martin Crowe to be his country's leading century-maker on 18.

Ross Taylor is 11th and Henry Nicholls 32nd.

Australian captain Steve Smith remains top of the rankings, followed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

