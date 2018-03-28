CA urged to present full story on culture

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has led a chorus of former players and officials unsatisfied with Cricket Australia's response to the ball-tampering scandal.

The World Cup-winning skipper wants the public told the full story while the players union insists the Cricket Australia (CA) hierarchy be included in the review of the national team's culture.

CA chief executive James Sutherland says an investigation found only three players - captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft - had prior knowledge of the plan.

Sutherland said no others in the Australian camp, including coach Darren Lehmann, were involved.

That was hard to believe for many, including former high-profile players.

"To(o) many reputations on the line for the full story not to come out. Cape Town change room is a very small place!" Clarke tweeted on Wednesday.

"The truth, The full story, Accountability and Leadership - until the public gets this, Australian cricket is in deep s***!"

England great Bob Willis cautioned CA not to overreact and suspend Warner, Smith and "the lame duck" Bancroft for lengthy periods.

"I hope they will consider the future of Australian cricket and these cricketers when they hand out these penalties," he told Sky Sports.

Australian Cricketers' Association president Greg Dyer took a swipe at the national governing body, saying it must be held accountable for the team's culture.

"This assessment must include all contributing parties to this culture, players, coaches and administrators, programs and systems, behaviours and accountabilities," he said.

Indian Premier League founder Lahit Modi, who was banned from cricket in 2014 for misconduct, called for Sutherland to leave the post he's occupied for 17 years.

"Sad but the snake on top needs to go. We made that happen in India. Let's see if (CA) has guts," he posted.

But former Australia Test player Merv Hughes said he had no reason to question CA's response.

"James Sutherland is not going to go in there and tell lies. He's going to go in there and say what he's been told," Hughes told the ABC.

With Smith, Warner and Bancroft sent home from South Africa, Tim Paine has been named captain and will lead the team in the fourth Test starting in Johannesburg on Friday.