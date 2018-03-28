Australian cricket captain Smith sent home in disgrace, coach stays

Johannesburg (AFP) - Australia captain Steve Smith will be sent home in disgrace from the tour of South Africa for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, but coach Darren Lehmann will remain in charge, team management said Tuesday.

Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place

Smith and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the player caught on camera attempting to doctor the ball with a piece of tape, will return home for their role after an incident which has dragged Australian cricket's reputation through the mud.

Vice-captain David Warner has also been banished from the tour, amid reports he had already been jettisoned by the rest of the team.

The ball-tampering incident sparked condemnation from the public back in Australia, where the role of national cricket captain is widely seen as the second most important job in the country behind prime minister.

"I understand and share the anger and disappointment of Australian fans," Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland said at a press conference in Johannesburg.

"On behalf of Cricket Australia, I want to apologise to all Australians that these events have taken place, especially to all the kids."

He added: "I want to also apologise to Cricket South Africa and South African fans that this issue has overshadowed what should have been a great series."

Further sanctions will be announced shortly after preliminary findings of the investigation into the ball-tampering controversy in the third Test in Cape Town are completed, Sutherland said.

Smith has already been suspended for one Test and docked his entire match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his role in the affair.

Sutherland indicated that the three players could expect tough penalties in the "next 24 hours" over the incident last Saturday.

"Sanctions will be significant and they will reflect the gravity of the situation," he said, declining to state categorically whether they had been cheating.

Bancroft used a strip of yellow sticky tape he had covered with dirt granules to illegally scratch the rough side of the ball, in an attempt to generate more swing for Australia's bowlers.

He was filmed not only rubbing the ball with the dirtied tape but also concealing the evidence down the front of his trousers.

- 'No knowledge' -

Smith said after the Test that the Australians' "leadership group" had been aware of the plan to alter the condition of the ball.

However, Sutherland insisted Lehmann had had no knowledge of the plot.

"Prior knowledge of the ball tampering incident was limited to three players... No other players or support staff had prior knowledge and this includes Darren Lehmann, who despite inaccurate media reports, has not resigned from his position," said Sutherland.

"He will continue to coach the Australia men's team under his current contract."

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke, the man Smith succeeded in the role in 2015, issued a scathing response and believes much regarding the incident has yet to be revealed.

"Too many reputations on the line for the full story not to come out. Cape Town change room is a very small place!" Clarke tweeted.

"The truth, the full story, accountability and leadership - until the public get this Australian cricket is in deep shit!"

Well-renowned Australian cricket commentator Jim Maxwell said that he thought opening batsman Warner, a divisive figure in the world game, would bear the brunt of the sanctions and was the brains of the ball-tampering plan.

"Warner's the one who really should wear most of this, and I'll be very surprised if he plays for Australia again," Maxwell told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He's clearly been ostracised by the rest of the players, I could see that in the body language on the plane, so I think he's pretty close to persona non grata from here on."

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine will take over the captaincy for the fourth and final Test starting in Johannesburg Friday, with hosts South Africa leading a bad-tempered series 2-1.

Warner was previously fined 75 percent of his match fee after an altercation with Quinton de Kock earlier in the series, while South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada was banned for two games for bumping into Smith, although the suspension was later lifted.

Responding to suggestions that Australia might have attempted to manipulate the ball in other matches, including in the 4-0 Ashes win over England which ended in January, Sutherland said he hoped the incident was a one-off.

"The feeling from the review is that this is an isolated incident but there are things that I don't want to go into too much detail right now," he said.

"But I certainly hope it is an isolated incident."