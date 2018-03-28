England consider changes for second Test

Moeen Ali's place in the England Test team is under pressure following their heavy loss to New Zealand in Auckland.

The spin-bowling allrounder followed a disappointing Ashes series with a modest showing in the innings and 49-run hammering at Eden Park, which was his 50th Test.

England coach Trevor Bayliss says he is considering changes for the second Test starting in Christchurch on Friday and did little to give cause for optimism that Ali will be retained.

"I'm sure he's disappointed with the way he's gone," Bayliss said.

"He had a fantastic (England) summer but this winter away I'm sure hasn't gone how he would have liked. I'm sure that will be a discussion.

"Anyone at this level who doesn't perform gets spoken about - 'do we make a change'?"

Ali scored zero and 28 to complement bowling figures of 0-59, mirroring his lack of impact in Australia. He recorded overall figures of 4-575 in the five Ashes Tests.

The only other tweaker in the tour group is uncapped left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

England's fastest bowler, Mark Wood, will also be considered.

Wood is another right-armer, the same as the four-pronged seam attack employed in Auckland.

Bayliss said they simply couldn't match the left-arm variety at New Zealand's disposal through Trent Boult and Neil Wagner.

"You've got to pick your best - I'm not sure if there's a lot of left-armers ready to go for Test cricket in England at the moment," he said.

"Anyone would love to have variety, but they've also got to be good enough.

"We've got the best squad here - I haven't heard too many people come up with who the replacements might be."