Vaughan claims Aussies cheated in the Ashes

Michael Vaughan says he is "pretty sure" Australia were tampering with the ball during the recent Ashes series against England as cricket chiefs held crisis talks over the cheating scandal engulfing the sport.

Australian captain Steve Smith has been suspended for one Test and docked his entire match fee by the International Cricket Council for his role in a plot that saw teammate Cameron Bancroft tamper with the ball during the third Test against South Africa.

Smith said it was the first time time it had happened under his captaincy but Vaughan, who led England to Ashes glory in 2005, believes it has been going on for "quite a while".

"I can't believe that this hasn't happened before," Vaughan told the BBC. "I look at the amount of tape some of the fielders have worn, particularly during the Ashes series, mid-on, mid-off. (You) don't have to name names but they know who they are.

"I'm pretty sure that it was going on during the Ashes series. But it wasn't the reason why England lost 4-0. They still would have lost that series."

Vaughan may have been referring to a video that leaked on social media of Cameron Bancroft pocketing sugar during the fifth Ashes Test.

Joe Root, who captained in Australia, has said he saw no reason to suspect Australia of ball-tampering during the series.

Bancroft used a strip of yellow sticky tape he had covered with dirt granules to illegally scratch the rough side of the ball, thereby facilitating more swing for bowlers.

Vaughan said Australia had broken an unwritten rule by taking an object onto the pitch to tamper with the ball even though he admitted many teams used "tricks" during matches.

"You'd see the ball get bounced into the rough to create reverse swing, you'd see sweets in the mouth, you'd see saliva put on the ball to try and keep that shine for longer," said Vaughan.

"Is that right? Many will say not, but that's what has happened in the game of cricket for many, many years and will continue to happen, because it's very hard to control.

"One unwritten rule in the game is that you don't take a piece or an object out there to tamper with the ball, and I'm pretty sure the Australians and the players involved in that leadership group will face the consequences."

Vaughan does not agree with suggestions that Smith should be handed a life ban but believes the legacy of this Australia side will be forever tainted by the scandal.

"It doesn't really matter what they achieve in their careers," he said. "They're going be known as a team that cheated."

Divisive Warner under fire

After the third Test Steve Smith said that the Australians' "leadership group" had been aware of the plan to tamper with the ball.

However, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland insisted Lehmann was not aware of the plot.

"Prior knowledge of the ball tampering incident was limited to three players... No other players or support staff had prior knowledge and this includes Darren Lehmann, who despite inaccurate media reports, has not resigned from his position," said Sutherland.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke, the man Smith succeeded in 2015, believes there is more to the story that meets the eye.

"Too many reputations on the line for the full story not to come out. Cape Town change room is a very small place!" he tweeted.

Vaughan, again had something to say on the matter, and was similarly unconvinced, tweeting "Only 3 people knew ... #MyArse."

He added: "Me thinks the Hole has just got a little deeper & bigger for Cricket Australia," while ex-England star Kevin Pietersen tweeted: "Lehmann never knew," followed by a host of laughing emojis.

Warner, a divisive figure in the world game, has become the focus of Australian media, who blame him for the scandal.

In a front-page story, The Australian newspaper said there had been a "fierce feud" in the dressing room sparked by Warner's alleged testimony to Cricket Australia's integrity officers, with pace spearheads Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood reportedly livid at being implicated.

It said they felt he was willing to blame them to take the heat off himself, with emotions so raw that Warner may never be welcomed back.

The Sydney Morning Herald took a similar tack, claiming the other players had turned on Warner in the belief that he had attempted to "throw them under the bus".

It quoted sources close to the team as saying the prominent narrative from their interviews with investigators was that the plan was devised by Warner and Bancroft and Smith agreed to it.