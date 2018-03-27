Renshaw reacts to 'surreal' Test call-up

Matthew Renshaw woke on Tuesday, packed his bags for South Africa and then hit the winning runs in a Sheffield Shield final for Queensland.

He is likely to land in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon and open the batting in the fourth Test on Friday after being added to the squad following Australia's ball-tampering scandal.

The 21-year-old is likely to open the batting in Johannesburg as Cricket Australia prepares to suspend batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Officially, Renshaw is cover for Australian captain Steve Smith after he was suspended for the upcoming match by the ICC for admitting to hatching a plot to tamper with the ball in Cape Town.

"It's pretty surreal," Renshaw said.

"People dream about winning a Shield their whole cricket careers and managing to do it at 21 and obviously what's coming (in South Africa), I can look forward to that, but I've got to enjoy a thing that not many people manage to do.

"I haven't really been concentrating too much (on the ball-tampering incident), just been putting all my emotions into winning and it's just relief now."

Renshaw, who will turn 22 while on the flight, was told of his call-up to the Test squad on Tuesday morning, keeping it to himself until word came through while he was at the crease on the final day of the Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania at Allan Border Field.

He finished unbeaten on 81 off just 83 balls, pumping a massive six over mid-off and a few overs later cutting for four to secure an eighth Shield final for his state.

Hundreds in three consecutive Shield games earlier this year launched him back into the Test frame, and the Bulls into the final, after a scratchy start to the summer.

He said that sort of batting was representative of how far he's come since being dropped in favour of Cameron Bancroft for this summer's Ashes series.

"I probably would never have played that shot over mid-off in the last three years of my career," he said.

"I'm pretty happy with how I'm going but it's probably a different challenge over in South Africa. I've just got to go over there with no fear and enjoy the challenge."

CA is yet to confirm any other additions, though Bancroft's teammate Joe Burns and Tasmanian captain George Bailey have been floated as possibilities.

with AAP