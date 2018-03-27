Weet-Bix shuns Smith as sponsors wait for answers

The images of under-siege Australian cricket captain Steve Smith have disappeared from the website of breakfast cereal Weet-Bix as sponsors await answers before making decisions on multimillion-dollar contracts.

Smith's future in the national team is up in the air as Cricket Australia investigates a plot to tamper with the ball during the third Test against South Africa over the weekend.

The 28-year-old skipper admitted to the plan, which was undertaken by batsman Cameron Bancroft with a piece of yellow tape, and he has already earned a one-match ban from the ICC.

An announcement on the results of CA's probe is not due until Wednesday morning AEDT but the Weet-Bix website jumped the gun on Tuesday, despite the cereal's parent company confirming that a formal decision is yet to be made.

Smith is no longer visible on the brand's website and the company has deleted a December 2015 tweet unveiling the cricketer as a 'Weet-Bix Kid'.

"We are interested in the detail of their investigation and the actions Cricket Australia will take on this matter," Sanitarium, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, said in a statement.

"Like the rest of Australia, we have been incredibly disappointed by the actions taken by the team over the weekend in South Africa."

Sanitarium had joined a number of sponsors on Monday in condemning the acts of the Australian cricket team.

"It’s a shameful moment for Australian sport,” said a spokeswoman for the food company, which also sponsors the Big Bash League.

"Sanitarium does not condone cheating in sport."

Finance group Magellan, KFC, Qantas, Bupa and XXXX Gold brewer Lion also shared their disappointment in forceful statements, calling on CA to take action.

Most sponsors were already in contact with the governing body and expected to make final decisions of their own once the investigation is complete.

The Weet-Bix website update came after Socceroos star Tim Cahill, another ambassador of the popular cereal, spoke of his desire to repair the hearts of Australian sports fans when they play Colombia in an international friendly on Wednesday morning AEDT.

"It's a sad moment for Australian sport," he said.

"We are very proud of where we come from and it's time now to make right for sport in Australia as a whole. We can play our part in that as a team and a squad tomorrow night.

"I feel as a staff and a group of players we need to do what we have been doing and be professional and train hard and fulfil our expectations to the Australian public and grow our game and our sport."

Smith stood down from the Australian captaincy for the final day of the Test in Cape Town after the scandal unfolded.

Opening batsman and vice-captain David Warner also relinquished his leadership position and reports have since emerged that he may have played a larger role in the saga than first thought.

He is believed to have personal sponsorship deals with Toyota, LG and Milo, all of which would be under threat should Warner fall foul of CA's investigation.

