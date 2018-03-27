Young Bulls add to state's Shield legacy

Rookie Queensland captain Jimmy Peirson says his side's dominant chase of a Tasmanian target they didn't need to reach made the state's eighth Sheffield Shield title even sweeter.

Alex Doolan's heroics for Tasmania are unlikely to stop Queensland winning the Sheffield Shield.

The wicketkeeper was unexpectedly thrust into the role when first-choice captain Usman Khawaja returned to the Test side and admits he doubted himself at first.

But on Tuesday he watched as Joe Burns (41) and Matthew Renshaw (81 not out) powered the Bulls towards the 128-run victory target aware of the company he know now keeps.

Previous Shield-winning Queensland captains include Allan Border, Jimmy Maher, Stuart Law and James Hopes, with Peirson now joining them having just 16 first class games to his name.

"I've grown up with memories of the past seven Shield wins, I can remember the first, can remember the last," he said.

"It was just an opportunity but I remember they told me (of the captaincy) and I said, 'Are you sure, I'm not sure I'm the man for it, there's more senior players in the group' ... but I'm glad I took it on."

Queensland finished 1-128 in the final session after Tasmania, needing an outright to claim the title, were forced to declare at 1-166 after a four-hour rain delay further hampered their cause.

No play was possible on day one due to a soaked outfield before Queensland plundered 516 in reply to Tasmania's 477 in the first innings.

The Bulls could have plodded through the final session and secured a draw on Tuesday, but instead scored at nearly six an over to win.

"I'm ecstatic; we've achieved so much and it's nice to finish in a dominant way," Peirson said.

"I was thinking last night I couldn't imagine drawing a game and celebrating, so it's nice to get a win and celebrate the way it should be celebrated."

Tigers wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was named player of the match for his first innings 108.

Both Peirson and Tasmanian skipper George Bailey credited the ground staff for their efforts across the five days, but put pressure on Cricket Australia to place more priority on the domestic cricket showpiece.

"It needs to be played at first class venues and if this isn't a wake up call for that to happen I'm not sure what is, because it would have been a very good game of cricket," Peirson said in reference to the time lost on day one.

"As time's gone on maybe people don't hold this in the highest regard, but as a player it's still the highest level you want to play and it's something you must keep."