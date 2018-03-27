News

CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Henriques throws support behind Smith, suggests alternate theory

7Sport /

Moises Henriques has thrown his support behind long-time teammate Steve Smith, saying the Aussie skipper did not plan the tampering and was instead probably just protecting Cameron Bancroft.

The fallout from the ball tampering incident in South Africa has been disastrous for Australian cricket and more specifically for Steve Smith who has lost the captaincy and awaits strong Cricket Australia sanctions.

In an extraordinary press conference immediately after play when Bancroft was seen by cameramen to be tampering with the ball and then disposing of the evidence in his underpants, Smith said it was a plan concocted by the leadership group.

But Henriques is adamant this did not happen and instead believes it was a theory made up in ’10 minutes of panic’ after play and before the press conference in a bid to deflect some of the heat from Bancroft, unaware the outrage around the world would be so hefty and sustained.

Henriques believes Smith was protecting Bancroft during press conference. Pic: Getty

“In my uneducated opinion, I dare say there was never a senior players meeting to discuss cheating,” Henriques wrote on Twitter.

“Smith made that up to take the heat of a young Cameron Bancroft not realising the outrage that would follow.”



Henriques did later alter his theory slightly saying maybe some players did know of Bancroft’s attempts to tamper with the ball but was adamant there was no ‘senior players meeting’ where they decided to actively cheat.



“Not saying no one was aware of Cameron doing it, just highly doubt there was a ‘senior players meeting’ to decide to cheat,” Henriques said.

“I think it was the captain attempting to protect a young player. They had 10 mins of panic between end of play & press conference.”

Henriques and SMith have played cricket together for ten years. Pic: Getty

He went further, replying to another comment on Twitter backing the character of Smith who he has played cricket with at NSW for the past decade.

He believes this is the kind of thing Smith would have done to protect a younger player under his charge.

"Not saying no one else was aware that it was going on, just saying i don’t think there was a so called senior players meeting," he tweeted.

"Knowing him like I do, he would’ve done that to attempt to protect Cameron."



