Darren Lehmann 'set to quit' amid cheating scandal

The ugly ball-tampering saga that has left Australian cricket in tatters looks to have claimed its first scalp with reports coach Darren Lehmann is set to resign.

UK publication The Telegraph reports that Lehmann will stand down from his head coaching role before the start of the fourth Test.

The publication claims sources in Australia have informed them of Lehmann's decision to quit his post over the scandal.

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland travelled to South Africa to get to the bottom of the fiasco and it's suggested his presence will see Lehmann step down within the next 24 hours.

Sutherland is under mounting pressure to take responsibility for what media has dubbed a "rotten" team culture, with the CA's head of integrity Iain Roy beside him to get to the bottom of the fiasco.

"We are aiming to be in a position to fully update the Australian public on the investigation and outcomes on Wednesday morning," said Sutherland.

"We recognise how important the fans are to our game, and this process is the beginning of restoring your faith in Australian Cricket."

Sutherland, who is under immense pressure to strip Smith of the captaincy, will meet with Roy and team performance manager Pat Howard on Tuesday before discussing likely punishments with CA's board.

CA chairman David Peever says an announcement regarding the findings of the inquiry will be made on Wednesday morning (AEDT).

"The Cricket Australia Board has been fully updated on the issue and supports James travelling to South Africa to manage the response to the investigation currently underway.

"We expect to be able to fully update the Australian public on the findings on Wednesday morning (Tuesday evening in Johannesburg).

"We understand that everyone wants answers, but we must follow our due diligence before any further decisions are made," said Peever.

Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught using tape to interfere with the ball during the third Test at Newlands before Smith admitted the team's leadership group had agreed to the idea at an explosive press conference.

Smith has since been slapped with a one-Test ban by the International Cricket Council and will miss the spiteful four-Test series finale that starts in Johannesburg on Friday, with Australia 2-1 down.

Vice-captain David Warner could also face heavy sanction over the unsavoury incident, with some media outlets suggesting he and Smith could face life bans for their part in it.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Lehmann has questions to answer about the ball-tampering scandal, which he has been surprisingly quiet on thus far.

Smith referred to the team's "leadership group" as being behind the plan, not the coaches, but Hussain wants to hear an explanation from Lehmann.

"It doesn't look good on Lehmann either way, really," he said. "If he did know then he's in a whole heap of trouble and will not be able to hold his job down if he is condoning cheating and (the) scratching of a cricket ball," Hussain told Sky Sports.

"If he didn't know, then questions will be asked as to why senior players are going round not telling the coach exactly what is going on.

"In the dressing rooms I've played in, it is inconceivable that the coach wouldn't know something like this was being dreamt up."

The make-up of the "leadership group" has not been defined but Hussain, who captained England between 1999 and 2003, would also like to hear from other senior players.

"The silence has been deafening actually, not just from Lehmann and (David) Saker, the bowling coach, but also from David Warner," said Lehmann.

"David Warner seems to have a lot to say on a cricket field -- in the last 48 hours the silence from David Warner has been deafening."

In a column for Britain's Daily Mail newspaper on Monday, Hussain said the premeditated nature of the cheating was notable, adding Smith must shoulder lots of the blame.

Former Australia coach John Buchanan said it was not common for a coach not to know what plans his players have on the field.

"Generally it will be the coach and captain, in the last couple of minutes before they go to the field, who will be saying, 'these are the sort of things we want to do and put in place when we get out on the field'," he told BBC radio.

Former England all-rounder Ian Botham also wants to hear explanations.

"What on earth possesses you to do something so stupid is beyond me," said Botham. "There's so much talk about it -- how far does it go, how deep does it go?

"The players are saying that the management weren't involved, which I hope is true. I don't think this decision was made by (just) Smith and (vice-captain David) Warner, so who else was involved?"

With agencies