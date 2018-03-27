Root berates England's failure to adapt

England captain Joe Root admits his side failed to read the Eden Park conditions in their day-night Test loss to New Zealand.

Root's England were downed by an innings and 49 runs in the first of two Tests on Kiwi soil, trying in vain to atone for their first-innings horror show of 58.

They duly limited the Black Caps to a declared 427-8 before heading to the crease and being bowled out for 320 with 18.5 overs until fifth-day stumps.

Root, whose side have now failed to win in 12 away Test matches, put the loss down to a collective failure to interpret the Auckland conditions and adapt.

Sent in to bat first, Kiwi pacemen Trent Boult and Tim Southee ripped England to shreds, getting swing from the pink ball and nabbing all 10 wickets.

That included the 27-year-old Root for a duck.

"If I'm being honest about this game, the first innings, we didn't adapt quickly enough to the situation and conditions," Root told reporters.

"That's very disappointing because we're used to the ball seaming around, used to it swinging and at no stage did anyone get themselves in or create any partnerships, which are obviously the fundamentals you need to make big scores.

"It's very important now that, leading into the (second) Test, we do some soul-searching and get things right."

England will now need to win the second Test - to start in Christchurch on Friday - to salvage the series and return home on a high note.

It's been a difficult southern summer of red-ball cricket for Root's England, who were thumped 4-0 by a rampant Australia in the five-Test Ashes series.

The Yorkshire-based batsman didn't rule out making changes for the second Kiwi Test but said he wouldn't make any hasty or emotional decisions.

"It's very important we have some rational thinking behind that and we sit down and make sure we go into that Test with the XI we think will win," Root said.