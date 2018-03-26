News

Schutt takes first Aussie women's T20I hat-trick

7Sport /

Megan Schutt has taken the first Twenty20 international hat-trick by an Australian woman in a thumping tri-series victory over India on Monday.

Australia set the match up with a strong 5-186 off their allotted 20 overs as Beth Mooney (71 runs off 46 balls) and Elyse Villani (61 off 42) dominated the first innings.

But India were never really in with a shot despite 17-year-old opening batter Jemimah Rodrigues hitting 50 runs off 41 balls.

Schutt bowled Smriti Mandhana (three) and Mithali Raj (zero) in the second over of India's chase to leave the hosts rattled.

Schutt the record-setter. Pic: Getty

Ellyse Perry and Kimmince bowled the following two overs, with Schutt returning to bowl the fifth from the other end at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai -- but the change didn't bother her.

Schutt had Deepti Sharma caught for just two runs at mid-off to complete her hat-trick, just the seventh overall in women's T20 internationals.

Australia eventually defeated the winless India by 36 runs to qualify for the final against England, with a warm-up between the two finalists on Wednesday and a dead rubber between England and India on Thursday to come before Saturday's final.

