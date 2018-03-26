Sodhi spins ND to big win over Wellington

Ish Sodhi has continued his wicket-taking spree to help Northern Districts roll Plunket Shield leaders Wellington inside two days.

The leg-spinner took 5-32 as the Firebirds were bowled out for 130 in their second innings to be beaten by an innings and 56 runs at the Basin Reserve.

After his career-best 7-30 in the first innings - his second haul of seven wickets in a week - Sodhi finished with his best match analysis of 12-62.

Earlier on Monday, keeper Tim Seifert top scored with 124 in ND's total of 323 in reply to the Firebirds' first innings of 137.

Seifert fell to leg-before to Jeetan Patel, becoming the veteran off-spinner's 750th scalp in first-class cricket.

Patel ended with 5-85, his 29th five-wicket bag.

Wellington's defeat has opened the way for Central Districts to jump to the top of the table ahead of the final round of the competition.

The Stags are in firm control against bottom-of-the-table Canterbury in Napier.

They skittled the defending champions for 97 in their first innings, paceman Blair Tickner taking his maiden bag of five with 5-23.

They then enforced the follow-on and had Canterbury at 58-2 at stumps, still 205 runs behind.

In Dunedin, Otago also won inside two days, cruising past Auckland by an innings and 37 runs, with seamer Jacob Duffy taking 5-29 in the second innings.