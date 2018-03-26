'Every cricketer' has tampered with a ball: Chris Lynn

Big Bash League star Chris Lynn admits ball-tampering isn't the "Australian way", but says it's more prevalent in cricket at all levels than horrified supporters might think.

Lynn refused to condemn banned Test skipper Steve Smith or any of the current players, saying "every cricketer" had engaged in the dark art at some point to differing degrees.

"I reckon every cricketer's probably done it throughout their career in grade cricket or whatever level," Lynn told reporters on Monday.

"But obviously not to that extent. I think Faf du Plessis said when he got done he was more ball-shining than tampering.

"There's a fine line between all that stuff."

Despite the outrage that has unfolded since the incident in Cape Town, ball-tampering remains something of an open secret in cricketing circles -- but few players ever publicly own up to it.

As Lynn alluded, there are shades of grey to the issue as well, and perceptions tend to differ based on the method used -- whether it be shining the ball with saliva from a sweet, or roughing it up with a foreign surface.

Unlike lower levels of cricket, international players face much closer scrutiny these days given the large number of cameras ready to catch out those who tamper with the ball.

Many Test players -- like du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi -- have been accused of it or sanctioned for it over the years while revered figures like Tony Greig and Mike Atherton have previously confessed to it being an undeniable part of the game.

"Some may choose to deny it but most bowlers have technically indulged in ball-tampering," Greig told Cricinfo in 2010.

"Ball-tampering is one of cricket's most open secrets and it has been for at least 50 years."

It was the orchestrated nature of Smith's plot that has angered fans in Australia and the world over, and earned the wrath of the ICC, who have suspended him from the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

"I know he definitely won't do it again," Lynn said.

"He's conceded (to it) but obviously it's not the Australian way. As a cricketer, it's not great waking up to that news... (but) he hasn't murdered anyone.

"The ICC have sanctioned the boys already and Cricket Australia (will) have their say."

