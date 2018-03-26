Ball tampering 'not cricket': Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has weighed into the cheating scandal engulfing Australian cricket, saying "it's no wonder the public are outraged".

Australian captain Steve Smith has been handed a one-match ban after orchestrating a ball-tampering attempt during his team's Test against South Africa.

It has prompted widespread outrage among commentators and fans internationally, and even earned the rebuke of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Asked what she made of the affair, Ms Ardern on Monday told reporters "it's just not cricket".

"It's not fair, it's not within the rules," she said.

"It's no wonder the public are outraged by it. I think the New Zealand public would be too if we had a recent occurrence of it on our soil as well."

New Zealand commentators have been quick to point out Kiwi cricket legend Martin Crowe has previously confessed his side tampered with a ball during a Test against Pakistan in 1990.

"Yes, there has been acknowledgement that it's happened in the past," Ms Ardern said.

"I don't think that condones its use as a tactic in the future, in a sport that's meant to all be about fair play."

But while the tampering wasn't in the spirit of cricket, it would be unlikely to lessen Kiwis' opinions of Australians in general, she said.