NZ end English resistance to claim Test

A satisfied Kane Williamson has lauded his Black Caps pacemen for their first-innings "perfect storm" against England, skittling them for 58 and helping the Kiwis ultimately win their day-night Test by an innings and 49 runs.

New Zealand dismissed England for 320 in Monday's final session under lights at Eden Park, knocking over the English tail with just under 19 overs remaining.

They had declared on Sunday's fourth day at 427-8.

Yet, as well as New Zealand batted through centurions Williamson and Henry Nicholls, it was England's first-innings horror show that set up the big win.

Sent in to bat by Williamson on Thursday, England fell for their sixth-lowest Test innings total in history, impotent against Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

Boult was particularly unplayable with the pink ball, nabbing six first-innings wickets and nine across the Test, while Southee claimed 4-25 in the first innings.

Williamson said their display ultimately made the difference, giving the Caps enough of a platform to overcome two days of rain delays and triumph.

"The first innings, that perfect storm, boys put the ball in a beautiful area, it offered a little bit, found the edge or off-stump and that's always nice," Williamson said.

"We were fully expecting that tough graft coming into today and England showed that - they fought really hard and we were just able to apply that pressure throughout the day, stick with them in the long game and pounce on some opportunities.

"It was a really fulfilling Test match in terms of how we had to skin it, the opportunities that presented themselves, the pink ball and how it offered."

Sent to the crease just before Sunday's dinner break with a 369-run deficit, the equation was simply for England - bat out the Test match or lose.

Yet they repeatedly found ways to trip themselves up.

Three key scalps - Joe Root, Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes - all came on the final ball of successive sessions over the fourth and fifth days.

And with tail-enders Chris Woakes and Craig Overton at the crease at the start of Monday's late session, it fell upon Neil Wagner and Todd Astle to mop up.

Overton was snared lbw by spinner Astle for three, before Woakes fell to a Wagner short ball on 52 and James Anderson surrendered his wicket.

It was Stokes' wicket that ultimately proved telling.

Having brought up an 83-run seventh-wicket stand with Woakes, Stokes was sitting on 66 and looking set to guide his team through to stumps.

Instead, he lost his composure with the final ball of Monday's second session, flailing at a Wagner bouncer and skying the ball to Southee.

Having won their first Test against England at home for a decade, New Zealand will take on the same opponent in a second Test in Christchurch from Friday.