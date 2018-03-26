Ronchi anchors win for Islamabad

Former Black Cap Luke Ronchi has smashed 52 off 26 balls as his Islamabad United side won the Pakistan Super League final in Karachi amid tight security.

Islamabad, who won the inaugural PSL in the United Arab Emirates in 2016, eased to 154-7 in 16.5 overs, overtaking Peshawar's 148-9.

Chris Jordan gave Peshawar a glimmer of hope when he removed Ronchi and then Islamabad captain JP Duminy (2), but little-known Asif Ali (26) smacked three successive sixes off Hasan Ali, and then Faheem Ashraf (6) claimed victory with a six off Wahab Riaz.

"I'm pretty confident that this will be the start of cricket coming back to Pakistan," Duminy, who led Islamabad in the absence of injured regular captain Misbah-ul-Haq, told Associated Press.

"I've certainly enjoyed my time here ... and I'm sure you will see lot of us here back next year."

Ronchi, 36, finished as the tournament's leading scorer, with 435 runs in 11 matches.

The short-form specialist played 85 one-day internationals and 32 T20 matches for New Zealand, his last a ODI against Bangladesh in Cardiff last June. He has played T20 cricket in Australia, West Indies, England, India and Pakistan.

In 2017, the tournament was held in the UAE, except for the final, which was held in Lahore.

Karachi, which has a population of 15 million, last hosted a major game featuring international players in February 2009 - a Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

However, an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus means no international team has toured since and some big names have refused to play for their PSL teams in Pakistan.

For Sunday's final, the five main roads to the National Stadium were closed to non-ticket holders. Spectators had to use a shuttle service before walking more than a kilometre and through two security checkpoints to get to the match, AP reports.

Armed soldiers were among 8000 security guards used for the event.