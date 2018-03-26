Henry Nicholls bullish on NZ Test chances

Century-hitting Black Cap Henry Nicholls believes his side hold all the cards heading into the fifth day of their Test against England.

The English will face Monday's first delivery on 132-3, having lost talisman Joe Root caught behind on a Trent Boult bouncer on the last fourth-day ball.

They sit 237 runs behind.

New Zealand require just seven wickets to secure first-Test victory, while England will likely need to bat out the day to pinch a draw.

Dawid Malan will be joined by Ben Stokes at the crease.

Nicholls said Boult's last-gasp scalp - and the earlier dismissals of Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman - would provide a solid platform for victory.

The Kiwis had earlier declared for 427-8, with Nicholls unbeaten on 145 and Kane Williamson securing a record-breaking 18th ton before falling for 102.

"When we declared, we wanted to have the ball nice and hard late at night, under the lights - it was nice the way Trent bowled there at the end, with a lot of fire and to bounce the way it did, a big wicket and nice momentum," Nicholls said.

"Credit to the guys and the way they put them under pressure."

The 26-year-old Nicholls brought up his second Test ton in a patient 228 deliveries on Sunday, cruising through the nervous 90s with two boundaries.

He had scored just one century prior to this week's Test at Eden Park - in a 2017 Test loss against South Africa in Wellington, where he struck 118.

Nicholls was quick to downplay his achievement.

"It was obviously nice to contribute, to get to a point and a total we were happy with, and to get some late wickets tonight," the Cantabrian said.

"I've just kept trying to learn and get better at Test level.

"It's been nice in this innings to contribute and it's important that, the next time I get the opportunity, it's the same thing for me at (number) five."

The fifth day will begin, weather permitting, at 1.30pm.