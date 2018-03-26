Steve Smith cops one-Test ban from ICC

Australia captain Steve Smith has been handed a one-Test suspension and fined 100 per cent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council over the ball-tampering bombshell.

Smith has accepted the charge and will miss the fourth Test against South Africa. Cameron Bancroft is free to play the series finale, having been docked 75 per cent of his match fee for ball tampering.

Smith confessed overnight that he authorised premeditated cheating on day three of the third Test, wanting to use sticky tape in an illegal attempt to change the condition of the ball.

Bancroft used the tape while working on the ball in the post-lunch session then attempted to hide it from umpires.

Further sanctions are expected to come from Cricket Australia (CA), who are under pressure to strip Smith of the captaincy.

Smith and David Warner spoke with CA chief executive James Sutherland on Sunday morning and agreed to stand down as leaders for the rest of the third Test, with Tim Paine now leading Australia in Cape Town.

Captain Smith and vice-captain Warner took the field under Paine's leadership at Newlands, where the tourists were booed onto the field as day four started on Sunday.

CA's board has ordered a thorough investigation and is yet to make a decision on what to do with Smith, Warner and Bancroft.

"I won't be considering stepping down. I still think I'm the right person for the job," Smith told reporters after day three.

Aside from the obvious ethical issues, Smith's relationship with some teammates may take some time to mend.

Senior players Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon are understood to be furious they have been implicated in the sordid practice.

When asked who was part of the discussion about using tape, Smith refused to name names but referred to "the leadership group". Starc and Hazlewood have previously been part of that group, while Lyon's name was bandied about by some outlets because he is the most experienced player in the XI.

Smith is set to be stood down as captain of his Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals. Warner leads Sunrisers Hyderabad and his image has also taken an immense hit.

Smith travelled to the ground on the team bus on Sunday then sequestered himself from the side. Smith's 10 ashen-faced teammates all warmed up on the morning of day four but their leader was nowhere to be seen.

The ugly episode has prompted an outpouring of shock and condemnation, with the Australian Sports Commission leading calls for Smith and "any other members of the team leadership group or coaching staff who had prior awareness" to be stood down.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull weighed into the saga on Sunday.

"I've spoken with David Peever, the chairman of Cricket Australia, a few moments ago and I've expressed to him very clearly and unequivocally my disappointment and my concern," Turnbull said.

Smith insisted coaching staff, including Darren Lehmann, were not aware of the premeditated plan and that his side have never tried using tape to scuff the ball before.

"Today was a big mistake," Smith said.

"I'm incredibly sorry for trying to bring the game into disrepute."