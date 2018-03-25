White Ferns complete West Indies misery

The White Ferns have swept the West Indies in a second straight series after winning the fifth and final Twenty20 international in Hamilton.

The New Zealand women coasted to a seven-wicket win at Seddon Park on Sunday, meaning they clinch the series 4-0, with the fourth match washed out in New Plymouth.

It followed on from a 3-0 win in the one-day internationals.

A difficult tour for the Caribbean side ended with an ineffective bowling display as the hosts reached 143-3 off 16.2 overs in response to 139-5.

New Zealand were 27-3 before wicketkeeper Katey Martin (54 not out) and Amy Satterthwaite (43 not out) put on an unbroken stand of 116 off 82 balls.

The same pair were responsible for the world record-equalling partnership of 124 in game two of the T20I series in Mount Maunganui.

Earlier, captain Stafanie Taylor (42) and Hayley Matthews (40) put together a rapid opening stand of 60 for the West Indies.

However, they lost their way in the middle stages, with offspinner Leigh Kasperek taking 2-19 off four overs.