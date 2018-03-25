Sodhi snares another seven-wicket bag

Ish Sodhi continues to scream out his New Zealand Test selection credentials, bagging a second seven-wicket haul in the space of a week.

The classy legspinner ripped through Wellington's batsmen on the first day of their Plunket Shield match at the Basin Reserve, finishing with career-best figures of 7-30 off 15.3 overs as the hosts were dismissed for 137.

The 25-year-old's introduction to the bowling crease marked a turning point as the competition leaders lost their last nine wickets for 47 runs.

Sodhi took 7-98 in Otago's only innings in Whangarei last week.

It provides further ammunition for Sodhi's supporters, who believe he should have been named ahead of Todd Astle for the current Test series against England.

Sodhi, the world's third-ranked Twenty20 international bowler, took 10 wickets in four ODIs against England this summer.

His 14 Tests have reaped a modest 38 wickets at 46.7, with his last appearance in the longest form coming 20 months ago.

Northern Districts were on top by stumps, reaching 158-4, helped by returning allrounder Corey Anderson's hard-hit 61.

Second-placed Central Districts are looking to take advantage in Napier, reaching 236-3 against Canterbury after a delayed start.

Opener Greg Hay scored 70 while captain Will Young was unbeaten on 63.

In Dunedin, Auckland were 28-2 in response to 305 from Otago. Auckland paceman Lockie Ferguson claimed 5-63.