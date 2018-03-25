Broad upbeat over England's draw chances

Veteran quick Stuart Broad is clinging to hope England can hang on for a draw in the rain-hit first Test with New Zealand needing seven wickets for victory on the final day in Auckland.

The tourists finished up day four at Eden Park on 132-3, likely needing to bat out day five to secure a draw after their first-innings horror show of 58.

That was made infinitely more difficult by Sunday's final ball, with Trent Boult snaring English talisman Joe Root for 51, but Broad remained calm.

With Ben Stokes set to join Dawid Malan (19 not out) at the crease, England will start Monday's final day 237 runs behind but in no rush to score runs.

Broad said a relatively untrammelled Eden Park wicket was playing like a third-day pitch due to the heavily rain-affected second and third Test days.

That would make patient batting an easier task.

"It's certainly doable, and if you'd have said at 27-9 (during England's first innings) that there was a chance of drawing the game, we would've bitten your hand off - obviously the rain's helped with that a lot," the 114-Test Broad told reporters.

"There's a chance of us getting a result out of this game.

"If we get a bit of luck and we're disciplined, we can see out this day."

Earlier on Sunday, New Zealand declared at 427-8, settling for a 369-run lead after centuries to middle-order duo Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls.

Williamson secured a record-breaking 18th Test century before being removed for 102 on Friday, while Nicholls finished unbeaten on 145.

The 26-year-old Nicholls brought up his second Test ton on Sunday in a patient 228 balls, cruising through the 90s with a pair of boundaries.

Broad - who bowled 3-78 from 34 overs - believed Malan and Stokes could hold off the Kiwi onslaught to come, with Jonny Bairstow waiting in the wings.

Prior to Root's last-ball dismissal, England lost Alastair Cook at the hands of Boult for two and opener Mark Stoneman to Neil Wagner for 55.

"We've got to play our natural games for the start of the day - if you get yourself in a position where it's completely shut-up-shop, you adjust," Broad said.

"We've just got to make sure we're good enough to do it."