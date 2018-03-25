Cricket world shocked by tampering Aussies

Adam Gilchrist has led a chorus of shock and outrage in response to Australia's premeditated attempt to cheat in the third Test against South Africa.

Veteran spinner Brad Hogg believes Cameron Bancroft has been "thrown under the bus" by team leaders.

Steve Smith and his leadership group discussed the merits of using sticky tape to illegally alter the ball at lunch on day three of the contest in Cape Town.

Bancroft was then caught using the tape, which had debris from the pitch, while working on the ball.

The opener, who attempted to hide the tape from umpires, has been charged with ball tampering by the match referee.

Former Test vice-captain Gilchrist said he was "embarrassed" by the revelations.

WHAT THE ........ HAVE I JUST WOKEN UP TO. Please tell me this is a bad dream. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 24, 2018

"Australian cricket now and the integrity of Australian cricket is the laughing stock of world sport," he said on Network Ten.

"We're very quick to damn nations that cheat in any way or go beyond the rules.

Steve Smith,his Team & ALL the management will have to accept that whatever happens in their careers they will all be known for trying to CHEAT the game ... #SAvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 24, 2018

"It's black and white.

"The underarm incident back in the 80s... OK, that was against the spirit of the game, but that was still a legal delivery in those days.

"This clearly is against the laws of the game and we've just had our national captain admit they say down, premeditated, pre-planned a way to cheat."

Hogg, who comes from the same Perth club as Bancroft and has known him since he was 13, pointed the finger of blame directly at Smith.

"(Bancroft is) looking at Steve Smith, these older players in the team, they're very impressionable on such a young player," Hogg said on Fox Sports News.

"He wants to find his feet in that particular team.

"He'll do anything, he'll go through a brick wall for his teammates; especially for his leader.

"I think he's been thrown under the bus here."

Former England batsman Mike Atherton - who went through his own ball-tampering controversy in 1994 when he used dirt from his pockets to dry his hands - suggested Smith would be considering his future as captain despite claiming he had no intention to stand down.

"The first thing I did was taking Graham Gooch straight away to the loo at the back of the dressing room and saying 'should I step down?' and he said 'no, do not do that'," Atherton told Sky Sports News.

Can we talk about this? pic.twitter.com/cmpRrOArgD — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 24, 2018

"Whether that was the right advice or not, I don't know.

My 2cents worth - This will be Darren Lehmann’s greatest test as a coach, cos I will struggle to believe that this was all Bancroft’s idea. #SandpaperGate. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 24, 2018

"So I was quite surprised to hear Steve Smith say straight that away because I certainly had doubts as to whether that was the right thing to do and I'm sure he'll be having doubts as well."

Bud you know nothing in professional sport is done without the consent of your captain and coach... Tough times ahead. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 24, 2018

Unfortunately this is blatant cheating and Steve Smith will have to step down as Australian captain. — Rodney Hogg (@RMHogg) March 24, 2018

This is a terrible day for Australian cricket.



This stain will take a lot of removing. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) March 24, 2018

Michael Clarke was among the millions of Australians waking up on Sunday to headlines and news bulletins they could scarcely believe.

"WHAT THE ........ HAVE I JUST WOKEN UP TO. Please tell me this is a bad dream," Clarke posted on Twitter.