Tassie bowled out for 477 in Shield final

Queensland openers Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns have survived three nervy overs before lunch after Tasmania were all out for 477 on day three of the Sheffield Shield final.

Queensland's Brendan Doggett celebrates taking the wicket of Tasmania centurion Matthew Wade.

The Bulls were 0-23 after the first session on Sunday at Allan Border Field.

Tigers paceman Jackson Bird had three confident shouts for lbw on Renshaw (21 not out) dismissed by the umpire in an eventful start to the home side's innings.

But the 21-year-old recovered and twice cracked Bird over the leg-side fence to provide a rather firm response in the last over before lunch.

Whether Renshaw or Burns (one not out) complete the match remains to be seen, with the high likelihood that they or other players involved in the Shield final could be required for duty in South Africa within days.

Australia's fourth Test at Wanderers in Johannesburg begins on Friday and it's anticipated captain Steve Smith, opener Cameron Bancroft and potentially other members of the leadership group could be sent home in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

The Shield final, which is due to finish on Tuesday, has already seen major disruptions after all play on day one was abandoned due to a soaked outfield at the inner-city Brisbane venue.

Resuming on 6-360, Tasmania added 117 more runs on Sunday..

Matthew Wade (108) converted his overnight score of 92 not out into an important century, but soon after was caught behind by Queensland skipper Jimmy Peirson as he attempted to hook a short ball from rookie quick Brendan Doggett.

Sam Rainbird (57) helped pad out the score with his debut Shield half-century, which included seven boundaries and two sixes - aided by handy contributions from Jackson Bird (13) and Andrew Fekete (25 not out).

Brendan Doggett finished with figures of 5-101 - his second five-wicket haul in first-class cricket - while Michael Neser (2-89) was the only other multiple wicket-taker for Queensland on what has proven to be a rather lifeless pitch.

Tasmania need an outright win to clinch the title and face a difficult task in claiming 20 wickets over the next two-and-a-half days on the basis of play so far.