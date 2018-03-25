Rain 'frustrating' for Black Caps: Southee

Black Caps quick Tim Southee admits the seemingly endless rain delays blighting his side's Test against England have been irksome.

But he still believes the Kiwis have enough time to win.

Just 17 balls were bowled on Saturday's third day due to persistent Auckland rain, with similarly dour conditions forecast for Sunday.

New Zealand, should they get time at the crease, are sitting comfortably on 233-4 after bowling England out for a woeful 58 on day one.

Yet, with time beginning to run short, the Caps may need to look at a fourth-day declaration and back themselves to bowl England out again.

Southee kept his cards close to his chest on Saturday evening, saying captain Kane Williamson and coach Mike Hesson would formulate a plan.

But the 29-year-old paceman wasn't panicking just yet.

"We'll assess it closer, and what we want to get out of it, when we turn up tomorrow - have a read of the forecasts, see what's to come," Southee said.

"The rain has been frustrating but all the work we did on day one made that frustration a little easier to swallow.

"We're probably in a better position (than England) but there's still plenty of cricket to be played, hopefully two full days to go."

Southee and new-ball partner Trent Boult obliterated the English batting line-up on Thursday, taking all 10 wickets between them in fewer than 21 overs.

Both men found plenty of joy in the pink ball and got it swinging early, but Southee expected a firmer challenge in England's next innings.

"They're quality players and probably won't make those same mistakes in their second innings, so we're going to have to be on top of our game," Southee said.

"Being caged up for a couple days, it's important that when we do get a chance to bowl, we hit our areas from the start."

Play will resume, weather permitting, at 1:30pm.