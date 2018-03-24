Cape Town (AFP) - South Africa took a first innings lead of 56 runs when they bowled out Australia for 255 on the third day of the third Test at Newlands on Saturday.

South Africa bowl out Australia to gain 56-run lead

Last man Josh Hazlewood hit two boundaries off Kagiso Rabada before he was caught at first slip off Rabada from the 17th ball of the day.

Australia added ten runs to their overnight 245 for nine.

Scores in brief:

South Africa, first innings, 311 (D. Elgar 141 not out, A. de Villiers 64; P. Cummins 4-78).

Australia, first innings, 255 (C. Bancroft 77, N. Lyon 47; K. Rabada 4-91, M. Morkel 4-87).

Match situation: South Africa lead by 56 runs on the first innings.

Toss: South Africa