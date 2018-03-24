Rain ruins third day of NZ-England Test

Rain has killed off the third day of New Zealand's day-night Test match against England with only 17 balls bowled.

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls walks off as rain delays play in the first Test against England.

The umpires eventually called stumps at after the dinner break.

The Black Caps are in a commanding position at 4-233 with Henry Nicholls unbeaten on 52 and BJ Watling on 18 to put them 175 runs ahead.

There wasn't a ball bowled post-dinner on Friday's second day,.

Fortunately for Kiwi captain Kane Williamson, he had enough time during Friday's patches of cricket to secure a record-breaking 18th Test ton.

As a result, the 27-year-old Tauranga native surpassed the legendary Martin Crowe as New Zealand's all-time Test century scorer, a 23-year-old record.

On Thursday's first day, the English were sent in to bat and were bowled out for 58 - their sixth-lowest Test innings total.