England seek Test draw after more rain

Rain has fallen like manna from heaven for England, who can sniff an unlikely Test draw in their day-night clash with New Zealand.

Bowled out for a pitiful 58 on the first day, the English have since been aided by dreadful Auckland weather, shortening both the second and third days.

Only 17 balls were bowled on Saturday as the heavens opened over Eden Park, with stumps called at 7pm and the Black Caps sitting on a solid 229-4.

They scored just four runs from those 17 deliveries - three for Henry Nicholls, who is unbeaten on 52, and a single for BJ Watling, sitting on 18.

Kane Williamson was removed on Friday for 102.

With a 175-run lead, New Zealand are still firmly in control heading into Sunday's fourth day - but with more Auckland rain forecast, time could run short.

England batting coach Graham Thorpe acknowledged as much, admitting the conditions had limited the Kiwis' scoring potential and proven a blessing.

"The weather around, it's given the guys a little bit of a glimmer as well in the match, it re-focuses where we're at in the game," Thorpe said.

"If they'd batted a really long time, we might not have that glimmer.

"But we've got two days to go and actually still have a chance."

England were diabolical at the crease on Thursday, torn to shreds by Kiwi pacemen Trent Boult and Tim Southee, who took all 10 wickets in 20.4 overs.

With the new pink ball swinging, Boult was unplayable.

The left-arm paceman had England at sixes and sevens to secure career-best figures of 6-32, while partner-in-crime Southee bowled an exceptional 4-25.

Thorpe - at the helm of England's batting programme - said he'd encouraged his troops to quickly cast the innings from their minds and press on.

He considered a repeat of such a collapse, England's sixth-worst in Test history, highly unlikely.

"The important thing is what happens in the rest of the game and the confidence of the players, trying to clear your minds," Thorpe said.

"Technique is one thing but, actually, the most important thing is getting your head back into the battle - we've still got quite a lot of work to do in this Test, but the team can redeem themselves by actually putting in a top-class performance.

"You can't feel sorry for yourself for too long because the next day's coming and that's what you learn as a professional sportsman, especially in cricket."

Play will resume, weather permitting, at 1:30pm on Sunday.