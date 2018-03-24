Wade nears ton as Tassie takes control

Matthew Wade might think his international career is over but Tasmanian teammate Jordan Silk reckons he could be proven wrong by his own form as he nears an important ton in the Sheffield Shield final.

Tasmania are 2-99 at lunch on day two of their Sheffield Shield final against Queensland.

Former Test wicketkeeper Wade led a middle-order charge on Saturday to put the Tigers in a strong position after day two at Brisbane's Allan Border Field.

At stumps, the Tigers were 6-360 and on course for a commanding first innings total.

Wade is unbeaten on 92, the only one of four Tasmanian batsman to have converted their starts, with Tom Rogers (28 not out) at the other end.

The 30-year-old said last month he'd seen the writing on the wall after he was dropped from Australia's Test and one-day teams.

But Silk said it might prove a premature call, considering Wade is on the verge of his third Shield century in little more than a month.

"He did come out and say that but I still think there's plenty of good cricket left in him," said opener Silk, who scored 76, including 11 boundaries.

"I think we've seen that today and over the last six weeks.

"I don't think Tim Paine ever thought he'd be back in the position he's in now.

"If he's churning runs out like he is at the moment, there's no reason he can't get back into that side."

Wade was given a massive reprieve when he was dropped on 33 by Brendon Doggett, who spilled a regulation catch at point that proved costly for Queensland.

Coming to the crease with the visitors at 4-141, Wade piled on 80 runs with skipper George Bailey and another 84 with Simon Milenko to seize all the momentum for Tasmania.

Bailey - who won the toss on Saturday morning and chose to bat first - was run out for 51 with the second ball after the tea break, foiled by a sensational direct hit by Michael Neser from mid-on.

That brought Milenko to the crease and the former Queensland all-rounder went straight to work, smashing five boundaries and two sixes to reach his 50 off just 54 balls.

But shortly after bringing it up, he was caught on the square leg boundary by Mitch Swepson to become Doggett's third scalp.

Doggett had figures of 3-81 off 23 overs with Jack Wildermuth and Neser taking the other wickets.

Queensland needs an early breakthrough on Sunday morning to start turning the tide.

"AB Oval is not friendly for bowlers I think and the wicket's responding to that as well," Bulls bowling coach Andy Bichel said.