England seek to salvage Test result vs NZ

Keep believing, boys.

Veteran England quick James Anderson has called on his teammates to keep the faith as they stare down the barrel of Test defeat to New Zealand.

The English head into Saturday's third-day action 171 runs behind the Black Caps, having been bowled out for a pitiful 58 in Thursday's opening session.

New Zealand will start play with a solid 229-4.

Yet, with rain forecast in Auckland for much of the weekend, England could find themselves with a draw in their sights on day five on Monday.

Anderson, a stalwart of 134 Tests and the team's vice-captain, implored his side to keep plugging away with bat and ball.

Luck could ultimately be on their side.

"If we don't have belief, then there's no point turning up and putting in the hard yards, bowling in the middle," the 35-year-old said on Friday.

"We've got to believe we can get something out of this game.

"We came to the ground today fully focused on bowling them out, knowing the new ball was around the corner, focusing on trying to pitch the ball up.

"We did that relatively well and tomorrow's going to be the same."

It's been a tough summer for England with the red ball, starting their two-Test series on Kiwi soil poorly and losing 4-0 to Australia in the Ashes.

Anderson remained dumbfounded by his side's miserable first-innings effort at Eden Park, their sixth-lowest Test innings total in history.

"I can't remember an hour like that," Anderson said.

"The stars aligned and when you're not on top form and two world-class bowlers (Trent Boult and Tim Southee) are, that's going to happen.

"Hopefully it won't happen again for a long time because it's very disappointing, especially when we started this tour trying to learn from the things we did well in the Ashes and trying to improve as a team."