Newlands fan evicted after abusing Warner

The spectator who abused David Warner during a staircase stoush on day two of the third Test has been evicted from Newlands.

The fan raced over to greet Warner at the gate after his dismissal, sarcastically applauding Australia's vice-captain and giving him a spray.

AAP understands security staff at the venue evicted the man later on Friday. He is believed to be a member of the Western Province Cricket Club and could yet face further punishment from the group founded in 1864.

It was the second time in the four-Test series that things threatened to turn ugly in a staircase, coming less than three weeks after Warner reacted with unbridled rage in response to a comment Quinton de Kock made about his wife.

Warner turned around on Friday, clearly unhappy with something that was said, but was not nearly as demonstrative compared to his rampage in Durban.

The security guard accompanying the batsman shook his head at the spectator, urging him to be quiet and move away.

The pair continued the spat as Warner walked up the stairs towards the tourists' change rooms.

The commotion captured the interest of the Proteas, who were jubilantly celebrating after Kagiso Rabada had uprooted Warner's off stump.

The incident prompted a flurry of activity in the stands. Australia's head of security Frank Dimasi raced down from the rooms and had a long discussion with local guards, presumably telling them to lift their game.

Soon after, police had a chat with security staff and the next dismissed batsman, Usman Khawaja, was notably offered a far-greater level of protection.

Warner must walk on eggshells for the next two years if he wishes to avoid a suspension, having been given three demerit point for his role in the scrap with de Kock.

A further demerit point, even for a minor misdeed, will automatically trigger a one-Test ban.

Australian players have copped plenty of abuse from the outer during this series, as has been the case during many of their tours of South Africa.

Merv Hughes memorably lost his cool in 1994, hitting his bat on the fence after receiving some unsolicited advice from one member of the crowd in Johannesburg.

Hughes was reprimanded by the Australian Cricket Board (now known as Cricket Australia), while the episode prompted Wanderers officials to install a roof over the walkway.