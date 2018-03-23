Elgar carries his bat, equals Test record

Dean Elgar has carried his bat for a record-breaking third occasion, equalling the all-time record in Test cricket.

Elgar finished 141 not out on day two of the third Test in Cape Town, running out of partners as Australia bowled South Africa out for 311.

No other Test opener has carried his bat three times apart from West Indies legend Desmond Haynes.

Steve Smith also equalled a Test record, for most catches by a fielder, during the Proteas' first innings at Newlands.

Smith became the 11th player and second Australian to snaffle five catches in an innings without the keeper's gloves.

Elgar carried his bat earlier this year against India in Johannesburg, an even more impressive effort given that Test came close to being called off because of a dangerous pitch.

The 30-year-old also achieved the feat against England during the 2015 Boxing Day Test in Durban.

The obstinate opener copped painful blows to the arm and helmet on Thursday, inflicted by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood respectively but carried on.

Elgar spent more than seven hours at the crease. His concentration was later spot on in the field, holding a catch at gully to dismiss Steve Smith.

The left-hander was dropped on 53 and generally batted with trademark caution, although the notable exception was when he went after Nathan Lyon on day one.

"I was very mindful of his threat. He's quality spinner and I needed to find a way to be better than him," Eglar told reporters.

"Smoothness in my batting is never going to be something I'll try to achieve.

"It's always going to look a little bit - there's a word I want to use but can't because this goes on TV.

"But I was maybe a bit more positive."

MOST TIMES CARRIED THE BAT IN TESTS

3 - Desmond Haynes, Dean Elgar

2 - Len Hutton, Bill Lawry, Glenn Turner, Bill Woodfull.