Aussies' sledging has been funny: Elgar

Australia's sledging in the third Test has been more funny than foul, according to South Africa opener Dean Elgar.

The conduct of both Australia and the Proteas has been under the microscope throughout the current four-Test series, which has been marred by a couple of ugly incidents.

There has already been a total of six code-of-conduct charges.

Former Australia skippers Ian Chappell and Mark Taylor both suggested the tourists have been "bullying" the opposition, adding that South Africa also have to behave better.

Elgar noted earlier this week that both camps would continue to "niggle" each other.

Australian fielders chattered for much of South Africa's first innings in Cape Town, especially when Vernon Philander strolled to the crease.

Stump microphones picked up Tim Paine telling Philander to "switch the phone off", needling the paceman about last week's supposedly hacked tweet that argued Steve Smith exaggerated contact and "gave KG (Rabada) the shoulder".

Elgar, who produced a gutsy century for the Proteas, had no issues with Australia's verbals.

"It was stock standard. It's just noise which we know is going to happen," Elgar told reporters.

"It was quite humorous.

"I quite enjoyed the humorous side of it.

"You're always going to have that competitive edge out there. You've got a lot of guys with a lot of egos which is good for the game.

"We definitely expected the Australians to have their chatter, as they do usually, which was fine."

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis, speaking before the third Test, suggested he was "proud of the way our team has stood up to the Australian team".

"It is no different to any other series we have played, it has been competitive," du Plessis said.

"You can't allow them to bully you when they are on top. We have stood our ground and we will be in for a cracker in the last two Tests."