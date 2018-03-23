Kane Williamson's best Test tons

KANE WILLIAMSON'S MOST MEMORABLE TEST TONS:

* 131 vs India, Ahmedabad, Nov 7, 2010 - At 20 years of age, Williamson became New Zealand's youngest Test century-maker on debut. Described as "baby-faced", he nevertheless proved his patience and stamina with a 299-ball knock which helped the eighth-ranked Kiwis earn a creditable draw.

* 102 (not out) vs South Africa, Wellington, March 23, 2012 - Williamson defied an intimidating South African pace attack for his second innings ton and a match draw, despite his box being split by Dale Steyn and copping a lot of spray for challenging a catch and being dropped twice.

* 161 (not out) vs West Indies, Bridgetown, June 26, 2014 - In a man-of-the-match performance, Williamson's ton in the second innings set the hosts a target of 304, which they couldn't reach - handing New Zealand their first away Test series win over a top-eight nation for 12 years.

* 242 (not out) vs Sri Lanka, Wellington, January 3, 2015 - A then-world record sixth-wicket partnership of 365 by Williamson and BJ Watling (142 not out), who both posted career bests, rescued New Zealand from a deep hole. They duly went on to win the Test by 193 runs.

* 140 v Australia, Brisbane, Nov 5, 2015 - This innings and a 59 in the second had some Australians comparing Williamson with Sir Don Bradman. At 25 years old, Williamson had amassed more Test runs at No.3 than Bradman could at that age.