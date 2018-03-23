Classy Boult warns NZ against complacency

There's nothing sweeter as a Test pace bowler than working to a plan and seeing it bear fruit in front of your eyes.

Trent Boult had that feeling six times over on Thursday.

The left-arm quick was in a vicious mood on the first day of New Zealand's day-night Test against England at Eden Park, securing career-best figures of 6-32.

Alongside new-ball partner Tim Southee, Boult was unplayable.

Getting moderate swing from the pink ball and hitting all the right lengths, he claimed the scalps of linchpins Joe Root and Ben Stokes, both bowled for ducks.

He also removed the likes of Alastair Cook and Dawid Malan as England were skittled for just 58 - their sixth-lowest Test innings total in history.

"Nice to see the ball moving around like it did and to see a couple nicks carrying through is always exciting," the 28-year-old Boult told reporters.

"To disturb the woodwork is always a good feeling as well.

"The ones where you're working towards a plan and it literally happens in front of your eyes is the best feeling - (it's all) very good fun but to see the zingers light up a little bit and run through, a bit of a smile on my face, it's very satisfying."

New Zealand followed up their bowling performance by notching 175-3 by stumps on Thursday, with captain Kane Williamson unbeaten on 91.

He was joined at the crease by Henry Nicholls, sitting on 24.

With a 117-run lead heading into Friday's second day, the Caps hold all the cards - yet Boult was quick to warn his teammates it could quickly unravel.

They'd need to keep their foot on England's throat.

"Not in our wildest dreams did we think we'd win the toss and get them out in the first session and be batting by the second session," Boult said.

"By all means, there's still a lot of cricket to be played in the Test match and it's a big challenge for us to not get too far ahead of ourselves."